CNN’s Zakaria: Killing Iranian Nuclear Scientist Will ‘Make’ Iran ‘Raise Tensions’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN host Fareed Zakaria stated that the assassination of Iranian nuclear program scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was designed to make things harder for Joe Biden, and that by carrying out the assassination now, the Israelis “force Iran’s hand, make it raise tensions in the Middle East, and either Iran will retaliate, or whether it doesn’t, it raises the tensions enough that Joe Biden faces a problem.”

Zakaria said, “This was an effort, I think, by Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel to work with the Trump administration to complicate life for Joe Biden. This man, a very important nuclear scientist, has been around for a long time. Why do this now? By doing it now, they force Iran’s hand, make it raise tensions in the Middle East, and either Iran will retaliate, or whether it doesn’t, it raises the tensions enough that Joe Biden faces a problem. Does he condemn this attack? Does he do something about it? And, most importantly, does he, in this atmosphere, rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, something he has promised to do. So, this, it seems to me, was Bibi Netanyahu and Donald Trump’s effort to stop Joe Biden or to complicate Joe Biden’s plan to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal to keep Iran from getting nuclear weapons.”

