Graham: We Need Win in Georgia to Ensure ‘This Nutjob, Tanden’ Doesn’t Run OMB

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that if Republicans “want to make sure this nutjob, Tanden, doesn’t become the director of the budget, in charge of the Office of Management and Budget, then make sure we win in Georgia.”

Graham said, “If we win both seats in Georgia, I’ll be the Budget Chairman, anybody — the OMB director has to come before the Budget Committee for hearings to be confirmed. I think I would ask different questions than Bernie Sanders, who’d be the Budget Chairman if Democrats win in Georgia. So, if you want to stop this nonsense, if you want to make sure this nutjob, Tanden, doesn’t become the director of the budget, in charge of the Office of Management and Budget, then make sure we win in Georgia.”

