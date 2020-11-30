James Corden: Trump Jokes Are About ‘Good Versus Evil’

CBS’s “Late Late Show” host James Corden said Sunday during an interview with “60 Minutes” that he thinks of jokes about President Donald Trump and his administration as “good versus evil.”

Corden said, “I will say that as time’s gone on, as we’ve been living under this administration, I don’t even consider it to be politics. I consider it to be right and wrong. I consider it to be good versus evil.”

He added, “We are more than comfortable talking about anything. We also feel like we’re an entertainment show. Our primary concern is to just try and make you laugh somehow. That’s really what we love to do. And I’ll really stop at nothing to try. It may not always work, but I’ll give it my best shot, you know?”

