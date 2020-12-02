GOP Sen. Kennedy: Georgia Senate Elections ‘Really a Second Presidential Election’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) insisted next month’s U.S. Senate special elections in Georgia were tantamount to a presidential election given they could give Democrats control of the Senate, which would put them in could put them in charge of the legislative and executive branches of the federal government.

“I’m not going to bubble wrap it — wrap it,” he said. “The election in Georgia is really a second presidential election. That’s how important it is. If the Democrats win in Georgia, the Republican Senate will lose its majority. In charge will be Senator Schumer, Senator Bernie Sanders, Speaker Pelosi, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. And their ideas, in my opinion, are three gallons of crazy. Do you really want to be governed by people who think that they can tax, spend, and regulate America into prosperity? I don’t. Do most Americans really want to be governed by people who celebrate abortion?”

“I don’t,” Kennedy continued. “Do most Americans really want to be governed by people who think that they the governed are morons, by people who don’t respect our ideas, and who think they’re better than us? I think that’s what you’re going to get if Schumer, Pelosi, Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are in charge.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor