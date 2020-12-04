FNC’s Ingraham: ‘Channel Your Frustration’ by Ensuring Loeffler and Perdue Win on January 5

Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham said Thursday on her show “The Ingraham Angle” that the way Georgia residents should channel their frustrations with the presidential election is to vote for Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in the two Georgia runoff races which will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

Partial transcript as follows:

INGRAHAM: Tonight, we come to you from Atlanta, Georgia, where in many ways the fate of our country hangs in the balance. It has been four weeks if you can believe it since the presidential election and four weeks from now, voters here will determine whether Republicans retain control of the senate.

Now, two runoff elections will be held on January 5. One, pits far-left progressive Jon Ossoff against Senator David Perdue. And the other has radical reverend Rafael Warnock up against incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler.

Now, emotions are still raw here in the Peach State. Just today, and I watched all of this, dozens of Georgians, voters, poll workers and observers share their eyewitness accounts of what they insist were disturbing irregularities surrounding vote counting and mail-in voting.

(VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 2,506 felons voted illegally in Georgia; 10,315 or more individuals to vote who were deceased by the time of the election.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Voted in person on October 23rd. I was told that there was an absentee ballot already out for me, but I never requested one. The next day, my mom called the voter center and was told that somebody voted absentee in my name on October 7th.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Those paper ballots were not secure. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, a Republican. I hope you will take what these people are telling you seriously. It’s important. The people’s voice matters in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now most media outlets not surprisingly didn’t cover this hearing at all. Now more on some of those disturbing stories in just a little bit. But let me be very clear tonight, if you are upset or you are angry about what has happened in this state, there is only one right way to channel your frustration, by working to ensure that Loeffler and Perdue win on January 5.