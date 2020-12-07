Clyburn: Trump and His Allies in Congress Encouraging ‘Insurrection’

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Monday on CNN that President Donald Trump and the conservative Congress members encouraging him not to concede were “trying to invite insurrection.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “The House conservatives are egging the president on now and urging him not to concede and fight this out beyond the Electoral College and go into the House Floor. How seriously should these threats to a peaceful transfer of power here in the United States be taken?”

Clyburn said, “We have to take all of this kind of stuff seriously. I used to teach history. I still study history almost daily. And I can tell you that there are some genuine threats to this fragile democracy of ours. We’ve seen that play out now for the last four years, and it’s now being put on steroids. And so any time this kind of invitation that this President is giving to people around the country and that comes to the floor of the House, it’s serious. I don’t think it will prevail, but it could rile up people out there who are fragile in their thinking. And some of them could very well be pushed to do and say things as the official in Georgia said last week, push for somebody to get hurt or somebody to get fatally wounded.”

He added, “I never thought I would see the day that duly elected people would be so shallow in their thinking, to try and overturn an election. You are talking about a difference of 7 million votes. Anyplace else in the world that would be recognized as a landslide victory for whoever got the votes. For them to fly in the face of that, they are really trying to incite insurrection.”

