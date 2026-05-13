Report: CIA Takes JFK Assassination, MKUltra Files from Tulsi Gabbard

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) took files relating to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy and MKUltra that Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard was reportedly planning to declassify, according to multiple reports.

While Fox News host Jesse Watters shared that a whistleblower had revealed Gabbard’s office was raided while giving a deposition earlier in the day and that Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) had also “confirmed it,” Olivia Coleman, a press secretary for Gabbard, said, “This is false.”

“This is false – the CIA did not raid the DNI’s office,” Coleman wrote in a post, responding to a post in which Watters said, the CIA “JUST RAIDED TULSI GABBARD’S OFFICE.”

In a post on X, Luna warned that the CIA “has 24 hours” in which to return the files they took, or she will “make a motion to issue a subpoena.”

“The CIA has 24 hours to return the documents to Tulsi Gabbard’s office or else I will make a motion to issue a subpoena,” Luna wrote. “These documents have been requested by Congress.”

“Cosign!” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) wrote in a post on X in response to Luna’s post. “I also want the names of who ordered this action and who signed off on this crap!!”

“Two intelligence community officials” also confirmed to the Daily Caller that the agency had taken the files.

NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich explained in a post on X that “an intelligence official” told her that the “documents were not taken today and it was not a raid on DNI Gabbard’s office.”

“People from the CIA took documents (related to the JFK assassination/MKUltra) from the National Reconnaissance Office *last year* in the middle of the night during the government shutdown,” Pavlich continued, adding that the files had reportedly still not been returned.

“Clarification,” Luna wrote in another post on X. “Took documents that ODNI has jurisdiction over. Also, this did not happen today & was not a ‘raid’ however it did take place and we are just being made aware of it based on reporting etc.”