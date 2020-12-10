McCarthy: Voting to Keep Pelosi as Speaker Is Voting to Keep Swalwell on Intel. Committee

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that if Democrats vote to keep Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as Speaker, they’re voting to keep Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on the House Intelligence Committee.

After saying that Pelosi “has covered for” Swalwell, McCarthy said, “Now, when we come into the new Congress on January 3, the Democrats don’t just vote for who’s going to become speaker. If you vote for Nancy Pelosi, you’re now voting to put Adam Schiff back on the Intel. [Committee] and Swalwell, and now you know this information too. So, you better watch how you vote.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett