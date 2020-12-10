MSNBC’s Glaude: ‘There Is a Moral Rot in the Nation and Donald Trump Is Just Its Avatar’

Princeton University professor and MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said Thursday on “Deadline” that there was a “moral rot” in America and added that President Donald Trump was its “avatar.”

While discussing yesterday’s record high COVID death rate, Glaude said, “I think that we need a new moral and social contract between each other. The moral and social contract of the nation has been shredded. What are our obligations to each other? What are our sense of concerns to each other? Death leaves its mark. Its grooves, its patterns in us. You don’t get over it. So you have people all over this country who are grieving, and as I’ve said before, that grief is ting with regret because they weren’t able to say good-bye, and that gives death a different kind of sting. So I think we have to come to a kind of conclusion. In the theater, some people would come to the help of the one person, and others would pull out their phone and start taping. Some will start paying attention back to the movie. So part of what we have to do is to understand the social fabric of the country has been torn, ripped apart. So we have to imagine a different way of being together with each other. But death leaves its mark. My God, it does.”

He continued, “It seems to me in this moment, you know, we have to find a way beyond right and left, Republican and Democrat, and actually re-embrace a notion of decency and compassion. Find a way to acknowledge our relationship, our concerns, our care for each other. We are broken. People in pulpits should be preaching, and synagogues should be preaching, and mosques should be preaching. There is a moral rot in the nation, and Donald Trump is just its avatar. We need a new moral and social contract.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN