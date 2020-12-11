Scarborough: Republicans ‘Disconnected From Reality’ for Believing There Was Widespread Voter Fraud in 2020

Friday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to a Quinnipiac University poll saying 77 percent of Republicans believe there was widespread voter fraud during November’s presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

As Republicans, including Trump, continue to contest the results by signing onto an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the State of Texas in its lawsuit against battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin over allegations of voter fraud, Scarborough said the 77 percent of Republicans that believe voter fraud took place are “disconnected from reality” and “live in an alternative reality.”

“But Kasie, this just coming across the wire, that Q poll out says the majority of Americans believe the election was fair, but 77 percent of Republicans believe that there was widespread voter fraud,” stated Scarborough. “Just seriously, I mean … it basically means 77 percent of Republicans are disconnected from reality and actually live in an alternative reality. But that is what it is.”

