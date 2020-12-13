Perdue: ‘Who Would Believe That You Could Spend a Half-a-Billion Dollars in Two Senate Seats in One State?’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who is in the middle of a heated re-election bid against Democrat opponent Jon Ossoff, criticized outside money from beyond Georgia funding his opponent to change the country economically and socially.

Perdue remarked his race had become a national race and said if he were to lose, it would return to the economy under the Obama-Biden administration.

“Well, who would believe that you could spend a half-a-billion dollars in two Senate seats in one state? But it might happen. But, in my general election, my opponent, just like Kelly Loeffler’s opponent, most of their money is coming from out of state, mostly California and New York. And we just resent that to some degree down here because we don’t want people from outside the state coming down here and trying to dictate what we’re going to do. But this race now has become a national race. And so this is everybody in the country, Democrats, and Republicans, trying to weigh in here to get the majority in the Senate.”

“And it’s very simple, Maria,” Perdue continued. “If we keep the majority, we not only hold the line against the Democratic agenda, but we also protect the gains that we made under President Trump over the last four years that allowed 6.5 million people to be pulled out of poverty. We don’t want to go back to the economic dark side of the Obama and Biden administration that produced the lowest economic output in U.S. history.”

