McConnell: Congress Needs to ‘Conclude’ COVID Relief Talks, Every Day of Delay Costs Economy and Lives

During a speech on the Senate floor on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that Congress should “conclude our talks, draft legislation,” and pass another round of coronavirus relief and warned that every day of delay can cost businesses, jobs, and lives.

McConnell said, “Every day that we delay may very well cost more small businesses their survival, cost more American workers their jobs, and, yes, cost more Americans their very lives. We’ve had productive discussions this week. I appreciate the good-faith spirit that has characterized my talks with the Democratic leader, Speaker Pelosi, Leader McCarthy, and Secretary Mnuchin. But the American people cannot feed their families or pay their bills with Congress’ good-faith discussions. They need us to act. We need to conclude our talks, draft legislation, and land this plane.”

