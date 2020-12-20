Levin on SCOTUS Tossing Trump Election Lawsuits: ‘They Have Done a Grave Disservice to This Country’

Sunday, Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin voiced his displeasure with the Supreme Court of the United States throwing out the President Donald Trump campaign’s lawsuits that attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results over allegations of voter fraud.

Levin said by tossing out the lawsuits, the Supreme Court has “not upheld the Constitution” and is thus doing “a grave disservice to this country.”

“This is why we have a Supreme Court. Judicial Review for the purpose of upholding the United States Constitution. When [the Supreme Court] sits there and pretends that they’re just observers that decide they don’t want to get involved, they have done a grave disservice to this country. They have not upheld the Constitution, and we will pay the price for this in elections to come.”

“They don’t want to count every vote,” Levin said of states that changed their voting laws late in the process. “They want to change the voting system, and that’s exactly what they did in every single one of these states. And the news hasn’t even covered it. Instead, we get spitballs from the so-called ‘legal analysts.’ Spitballs.

He later added, “Where are the defenders of the United States Constitution on this part of the Constitution? They sure as hell aren’t on the Supreme Court or any federal court — because we the people have now been abused.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent