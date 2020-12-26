Dingell: House Will Vote on and I Think Will Pass $2,000 Direct Payments on Monday

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” House Majority Senior Whip Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said that Democrats will vote to increase direct payments to $2,000 on Monday, and believes that the vote will pass in the House.

Dingell said, “We’ll vote to get it on Monday. … Republicans objected to passing it. We’re coming back in on Monday and we will vote on it again. I’m not quite sure, I think everybody’s trying to figure out the parliamentary procedure, but I do believe it’ll pass the House. So, Mr. President, talk to your Republican Senate, talk to your Republican leader. Let’s get this done for the American people.”

