Bernie Sanders: Trump, Hawley ‘Undermining American Democracy’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Wednesday on “All In” that his colleague Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was helping President Donald Trump undermine American democracy by announcing he will object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win in the Senate.

Guest host Mehdi Hasan said, “Senator, you mentioned Donald Trump. You’ve worked with Republican Senator Josh Hawley on trying to get $2000 checks into the relief bill. Today he’s announced that he’ll be objecting to the election result next week in Congress. How is this not anything other than an open and very dangerous attack on American democracy by Senator Hawley and other Republicans in the House?”

Sanders said, “You’re right. I can’t argue with you. You’re absolutely right. What Trump is doing and those people who support his approach are trying to delegitimize elections in this country, and that is undermining American democracy.”

He added, “It is inconceivable to me that you still have Republicans who are refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden is the president-elect. That Kamala Harris is our vice president-elect, and they’re literally trying to undo the democratic process. That makes me very nervous, not for what’s going to happen next week. We will deal with that. But it makes me very nervous that there are millions and millions of people prepared to support candidates who truly do not believe in democracy. And that is an issue we’ve got confront.”

