FNC’s Kurtz: Most of Media Didn’t Give Trump Credit for Vaccine Development, But Now Distribution Issues ‘All about Trump’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” FNC host Howard Kurtz criticized the double standard of some in the media for placing all the blame for issues with vaccine distribution on President Donald Trump after not giving Trump “even an ounce of credit for the miraculous speed of vaccine development just months after mocking him and saying, no way, no how could a vaccine be ready by the end of the year.”

Kurtz said, “I don’t think there’s any question that the administration failed to meet its own goals in trying to get 20 million Americans vaccinated by today as opposed to 2.5 million. Warp Speed officials say they understand the problem, they’re working on it. I don’t see any sign that Democratic states have been singled out for unfair treatment. But my problem with the coverage is…most of the press not giving President Trump, absolutely not giving President Trump even an ounce of credit for the miraculous speed of vaccine development just months after mocking him and saying, no way, no how could a vaccine be ready by the end of the year. Now, as soon as there are distribution problems, it’s all about Trump, journalists piling on the president. When, in fairness, the states, at least some of them, share in some of these snafus.”

