Brooks: $2,000 Checks Should Only Go to Those Making Under $60K

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that $2,000 direct payments should be reserved for people making under $60,000 and giving people who earn more isn’t a smart use of federal money.

After noting the agreement between Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on the issue, Brooks stated, “I don’t support it. I think Mitch McConnell and John Thune…are essentially right. I think it would be a very wise idea to give people who make under $60,000 those $2,000 checks. I see no reason why we should give people earning more than that those checks. It’s just not a good use of federal funds.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett