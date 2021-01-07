Meghan McCain Calls on All Republicans: ‘We Have to Invoke the 25th Amendment’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View, co-host Meghan McCain said that “all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout” have to “invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Reacting to the riot Wednesday on Capitol Hill, McCain said, “This is one of the great national tragedies of my lifetime. This is one of America’s darkest days. I have been absolutely despondent watching this. I’m here in D.C. As everyone knows, my sister-in-law works on Capitol Hill and the office door where she works, the window was busted out. I think that this is a good time to take a very hard look at where we are as a country and take a very hard look at where we are with President Trump. The bedrock of our democracy and the bedrock of what we are as Americans is the peaceful transition of power, and he is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king.”

She continued, “At this point I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout, we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this, and we cannot possibly risk the idea that we could have more violence between now and President Biden getting elected and inaugurated.”

McCain went on to say that the people involved in the riots “are not patriots and “do not represent America.”

“You know, yesterday when I was watching the footage, these bastards are using the American flag as symbols as they are attacking our own republic. The same flag that our veterans at Iwo Jima held after World War II,” she stated. “You are not patriots. You do not represent America! You are scum of the earth who are using and abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda! And that agenda has been directly sent by President Trump, and then he didn’t disavow it. He didn’t send in the National Guard, and then he called them ‘special’ and said ‘we love them.’ Ivanka Trump called these people patriots. I am a patriot. I come from a patriotic family. I come from a family of service, as does everyone on this show. You are hurting our country. You are becoming a national embarrassment, and we have to get him out immediately because this cannot stand. The final words I want to say on this show this morning in the words of Oliver Cromwell, ‘In the name of God, go.’ We cannot take this anymore.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN