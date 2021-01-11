Cardin: Cruz, Hawley, Other Senators Supporting Electoral Vote Challenge ‘Have Violated the Constitution’

Monday, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) weighed in on the GOP senators who continued to support the electoral vote challenge following the Wednesday riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“CNN Newsroom” host Poppy Harlow asked Cardin if Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) and others should be “expelled from the Senate” for voting against certifying the Electoral College vote for the 2020 presidential election even after the deadly riot.

“Even after the insurrection, even after the domestic terrorists attacked all of you inside the Capitol, six senators, six of your colleagues in the Senate, and 138 members of the House still voted against certifying the election,” Harlow noted.

She asked, “I wonder what you think, for example, Senator Hawley and Senator Cruz — should they be expelled from the Senate?”

Cardin did not call for the senators to resign but did agree with President-elect Joe Biden that he hopes their constituents “would hold them accountable.” He added the senators “violated the Constitution and the oath that they took in becoming a senator.”

“Well, I think they have violated the Constitution and the oath that they took in becoming a senator,” Cardin told Harlow. “I agree with President-elect Biden. They are now amassed to their constituents. We would very much hope their constituents would hold them accountable.”

