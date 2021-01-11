FNC’s Hilton Calls for ‘Aggressive Breakup’ of Facebook ‘into Tiny Pieces’

Sunday, Fox News Channel’s Steve Hilton weighed in on the controversy of Big Tech wielding its power to limit speech and shut down potential competitors, like Parler.

Hilton called for social media giant Facebook to be broken up, which he said would not be well received by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Transcript as follows:

HILTON: Well, here we are, real-life imitating a George Orwell novel except in our case, the party is Big Tech.

Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and countless others have banded together to silence the President and they’re going further, kneecapping any other site that might provide a home to the President and his supporters like Parler.

Google delisted them from their store, Apple then followed. Most significantly, Amazon is cutting off Parler servers, effectively shutting it down from midnight tonight. So follow me there @SteveHiltonx. We’ve only got a few more hours.

The President’s use social media in the first place because the establishment media refuse to cover him and his movement fairly. Now they justify their censorship by claiming they just try to squash anything that could promote violence.

But look at this tweet from May. “Meet at the Beverly Center. They said they’re going to start the riot at 6:00 p.m.” Twitter not only allowed that, they promoted it in there “What’s Happening” section. What’s happening? A riot, 6:00 p.m. Go for it says Jack Dorsey because when it is violence, Jack Dorsey approves of, it’s not censored by Twitter. It is promoted by Twitter.

Here’s another one. “Let’s get to that cop’s house and burn it down.” Jeff Bezos so concerned about inciting violence that he continues to profit from selling books that promote looting.

Mark Zuckerberg happy to profit from giving a platform to serious dictator Assad, who gassed his own people.

Jack Dorsey again, happy for Iran’s Ayatollah to incite mass murder, explicitly, repeatedly.

These cynical billionaires couldn’t care less about their platforms inciting violence. Zuckerberg cuddles the Ayatollah and Putin and Assad because he wants to operate in their country. He’s not going to get shut down in America for banning Trump, quite the opposite. People say well, they are private companies so they can do what they want. Yes, but they’re private monopolies.

Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter, they own the infrastructure of the internet. It’s as if suddenly conservatives weren’t allowed to drive on freeways. Section 230 reform is not the answer to this. Giant companies like Facebook have the resources to cope with it. Zuckerberg wants 230 reform, it will be yet another way to crush competition.

Republicans have to get real. The only answer is to break up these companies. And not just force Facebook to get rid of WhatsApp and Instagram, but the main Facebook broken up into tiny pieces.

Zuckerberg is a megalomaniac, aggressive breakup is the only thing he fears. That’s why we have to do it.