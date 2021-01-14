Biden: We’ll ‘Finish the Job of Getting a Total of $2,000’ in Relief

During a speech on Thursday, President-Elect Joe Biden said his coronavirus relief proposal “will finish the job of getting a total of $2,000 in cash relief to people who need it the most.”

Biden stated, “Our rescue plan also includes immediate relief to Americans hardest hit and most in need. We will finish the job of getting a total of $2,000 in cash relief to people who need it the most. The $600 already appropriated is simply not enough. … Even for those who have kept their jobs, these checks are really important. You see, if you’re an American worker making $40,000 a year with less than $400 in savings, maybe you’ve lost hours or maybe you’re doing fewer shifts, driving a truck or caring for the kids or the elderly. You’re out there, putting your life on the line to work during this pandemic, and worry every week that you get sick, lose your job, or worse. $2,000 is going to go a long way to ease that pain.”

