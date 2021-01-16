Brooks: I ‘Support Impeachment,’ But a Senate Trial Is ‘a Bad Thing’

Ian Hanchett

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that while he supports the House impeaching President Donald Trump, he’s against a Senate trial because doing so would make it harder to pass needed coronavirus relief.

Brooks said, “I completely support impeachment, think this is the right thing to do. I think it would be a bad thing to have the trial in the Senate. Joe Biden has to pass that legislation. … $1.9 trillion is a very complicated piece of legislation. I think it’s got a lot of things a lot of Republicans can support, a lot of things Joe Manchin of West Virginia can support. And so you can get — I think that bill can be supported, and we can get $1.9 trillion out the door to the American people, but it’s not going to be an easy lift. And maybe, in — a Senate trial, A, takes up a lot of time. B, it’ll stoke all the flames. The Republican Party will find it very easy just to go into opposition mode.”

