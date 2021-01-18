Dem Rep. Maloney: We’re Confronting ‘Domestic Terrorism Led by the President’ — He ‘Planned’ Capitol Riot

During a Monday interview on “CNN Newsroom,” House Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) discussed the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after a group of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

According to Maloney, Trump deserves impeachment because he led the “domestic terrorism” at the Capitol. She claimed Trump “planned” and “instigated” the riot “for months.

“[W]e’re confronting what I never believed I would ever see: a domestic terrorism led by the President of the United States — an attack against our nation,” Maloney lamented. “And I think that the impeachment, he deserved it. He led it. He planned it. He instigated it for months. He spoke about organizing around the country and in state capitols and coming to our capital. He spoke on the Capitol grounds that day. And you could hear the people say, in many of your clips that you’re showing, that they’re there for Donald Trump.”

Maloney predicted Trump “will be convicted” in the Senate. The article of impeachment is awaiting a vote in the Senate, although Trump’s term ends on Wednesday.

“[T]his trial will go forward, and I believe he will be convicted,” she advised.

