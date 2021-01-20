Sanders: We’ll Put $15 Minimum Wage in Reconciliation Bill if GOP Won’t Support It

During NBC’s Inauguration coverage on Wednesday, incoming Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that if he can’t get a filibuster-proof majority in support of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, “we’re going to put it into a reconciliation bill.”

Sanders said, “Look, for example, we have talked about raising the minimum wage in this country to a living wage of $15 an hour for years now. And I intend to do everything I can to make that happen. I would love to have ten Republicans supporting that legislation. If not, we’re going to put it into a reconciliation bill.”

