Coons: If Biden’s Commitment to ‘Truth and to Science’ Means They Underpromise on Vaccines, That’s ‘Refreshing Change’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) responded to a question on whether the Biden administration is lowering expectations and underpromising on coronavirus vaccine distribution by stating that if the Biden administration’s commitment “to truth and to science,” “means in part saying what you don’t know and then underpromising and overdelivering, I think that would be a refreshing change from what we all went through over the last four years.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “CNN has learned the Biden team says there’s really no substantive vaccine distribution plan to work off of from the Trump administration. But look at this, more than 17 million vaccinations have been completed. The Biden administration is trying to lower expectations. Is the Biden administration simply trying to lower expectations ahead of this difficult push? Because even Dr. Fauci just said at this briefing they are working off some elements of the previous administration, but they want to do it better.”

Coons responded, “Wolf, what you saw in that press briefing this afternoon is a renewed commitment by this incoming administration to truth and to science, and if that means in part saying what you don’t know and then underpromising and overdelivering, I think that would be a refreshing change from what we all went through over the last four years. … I don’t think the Biden team is in any way intentionally underpromising. I think they recognize just how deep a hole we’re in and how difficult it’s going to be to get our country out of this pandemic mess.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett