WV Gov. Justice: We Need to Boost Vaccine Administration to 5, 10 Million a Day, Can’t Wait on Relief until Late February

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) blasted the prospect of delaying another round of coronavirus relief until late February or March and stated that the vaccine distribution pace needs to be “a glide path of doing 5 million or 10 million a day.”

Justice said, “[W]e can save lives right now if we move right now. But to wait until the end of February or March. What are we doing? Absolutely, we can save lives if we’ll just get us vaccines.”

He added, “Really and truly, when you start doing the math, it will take way too long, and we’ll have another 400,000 dead if we don’t watch out. Really and truly, what we need to be on is a glide path of doing 5 million or 10 million a day.”

