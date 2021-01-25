CNN’s Tapper Asks Swalwell About Alleged Chinese Spy — ‘Can You Clarify How Much Contact You Had?’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper questioned Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Monday’s broadcast of “The Lead” about his past contact with an alleged Chinese spy.

Tapper asked, “House Republicans have called for you to step down from the House Intelligence Committee because of this situation. You were informed by the FBI that you had been targeted by an alleged Chinese spy, who I guess is no longer in the country. Have you learned any more about this case since this broke in early December? And can you clarify how much contact you had with this Chinese national who goes by Fang Fang or Christine Fang?”

Swalwell said, “Jake, this is a 2015 a meeting about a person that I had as a volunteer back in 2012 on the campaign. The FBI has said that I did nothing wrong. Don’t take it from me. There was no wrongdoing. I’ve learned nothing new. And Speaker Pelosi has said she is keeping me on the committee. By the way, Jake, Republicans were briefed on this conduct, that this individual was trying to do with me and many other members of Congress, back in 2015. I think this is retaliation more than anything else.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN