Schumer: Biden Should Consider Declaring ‘Climate Emergency’ So He Can Do Things without Congress

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that “it might be a good idea for President Biden to call a climate emergency.” Because this would allow him to “do many, many things” without legislation. Schumer also argued that “if there ever was an emergency, climate is one.”

Schumer said, “I think it might be a good idea for President Biden to call a climate emergency.”

Schumer explained that he believes Biden should consider the idea because “Then he can do many, many things under the emergency powers of the president that wouldn’t have to go through — that he could do without legislation. Now, Trump used this emergency for a stupid wall, which wasn’t an emergency. But if there ever was an emergency, climate is one. So I would suggest that they explore looking at climate as an emergency, which would give them more flexibility. After all, it’s a crisis.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett