Schumer: We’ll ‘Try’ to Pass COVID Relief ‘in the Next Month, Month-and-a-Half’

While speaking with the Riders Alliance on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discussed the timing of passing the next round of coronavirus relief, the American Relief Act, and said that “we’ll try to get that passed in the next month, month-and-a-half.”

Schumer said, [relevant remarks begin around 20:00] “[I]n the new bill, which President Biden has put together with my help, there are lots of other — there’s more money for transit and other things. It’s called the American Relief Act, and we’ll try to get that passed in the next month, month-and-a-half.”

(h/t Bloomberg)

