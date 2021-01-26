GOP Sen. Kennedy Calls on Congress to Ask for a Declaratory Judgment from SCOTUS on Constitutionality of Impeachment

Monday on FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) suggested Congress ask for guidance from the Supreme Court before proceeding with the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

According to Kennedy, a declaratory judgment would be appropriate.

“I know that common sense isn’t legal in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “But I think a fair-minded rational person would ask Congress to vote to file a declaratory judgment action to ask the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of impeaching a president who isn’t president before we put the country through this. And I’ll just leave it at that and thank you for your time.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor