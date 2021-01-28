David Hogg: ‘Ridiculous’ That ‘It’s on the Survivors of Gun Violence to Stand Up to Gun Violence’

Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg on Thursday spoke with CNN’s “New Day” after video surfaced of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), before being in office, grilling Hogg over his gun control activism.

Hogg questioned why “corrupted” elected officials would rather protect guns than children. He then said it is “ridiculous” that “it’s on the survivors of gun violence to stand up to gun violence.”

“None of us want to be doing this, but we have to because sadly, corrupted officials like Marjorie Taylor Greene are in Congress and would rather choose to protect guns than children. And it’s just a horrific reality,” Hogg told host Alisyn Camerota. “Can I just point out how ridiculous it is that it’s on the survivors of gun violence to stand up to gun violence and be the ones to try end to it? Why do we have elected officials if that’s the case? Why can’t they do their jobs?”

He later added, “I think it’s actually kind of ironic because she’s kind of self-owning herself by saying that an 18-year-old can do her job better than her with a group of mostly people under 20 … saying a group of basically teenagers can do her job better than her, as someone that is now currently a sitting congresswoman.”

