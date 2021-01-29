FNC’s Pirro Blasts ‘Bozo’ Andrew Cuomo — ‘The Essence of Incompetent Government’

During a Friday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” network host Jeanine Pirro tore into “bozo” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) for his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. This comes in the wake of New York Attorney General Letitia James releasing a report that found Cuomo’s administration “undercounted” the number of coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes in the state by as much as 50 percent.

Pirro said it is “crazy” because Cuomo was ripping “incompetent government” for “killing people” while his policy was making things worse.

“Gee, what a shock,” Pirro said in response to the report. “You know, the crazy part is it is worse than we thought it was, and when he talks about incompetent government killing people, well, Andrew Cuomo, you are the essence of incompetent government. You are the essence of the kind of so-called leader who doesn’t care about people and has his own administrative directive requiring that COVID-infected patients go back into nursing homes, and it essentially was a death sentence for all the people in the nursing home who were patients there as well as the COVID-infected people.”

She continued, “And all the while that this is going on, he’s involved in this entertainment show with his brother ‘Fredo’ on CNN, all the while they talk about how wonderful he is as a leader, calling it leadership, how he is successfully driving the pandemic out of New York. What a bunch of baloney because New York was the epicenter of the virus. New York had the highest number of deaths compared to any state in the union, and he wants to blame it on government. You are the government, Andrew Cuomo. You are the one who is killing people. You are the one who unnecessarily required people to go into a nursing home, and when he was called on it, he blamed Donald Trump.”

Pirro went on to call for a grand jury investigation into Cuomo for the cover-up of the “ineptitude and incompetence” as a result of the policy that sent coronavirus patients to nursing homes.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent