FNC’s Chris Wallace: There’s ‘More Visible Outrage Inside the GOP’ Over Liz Cheney Than Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Conspiracies

FNC’s Chris Wallace said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the difference in Republican’s response over Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) voting for impeachment compared to the controversies concerning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was striking.

Wallace said, “You’ve got a situation right now where there is more visible outrage inside the GOP over Liz Cheney, a member of leadership, voting to impeach the president, rather than some of these wild conspiracy theories being espoused by Marjorie Taylor Greene. How serious is this for the GOP, and what can they do about it? I mean, take her off committees, expel her? What are their options here?”

USA Today’s Susan Page said, “I think you’re right. I think it tells a lot about where the Republican Party is right now that Liz Cheney is undoubtedly going to face a primary fight the next time she is up for election, that there is at least a possibility that she is going to lose her place in the House leadership because of this vote of conscience she took. While Republicans and private expressed concern about Marjorie Taylor Greene, not many of them are willing to speak up in public.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN