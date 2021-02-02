Tim Scott: ‘America Is a Good Place — I Believe in the Goodness of This Nation’

Monday, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) discussed his political future with FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” which he said was focused on his 2022 reelection campaign.

However, he also discussed the future of the Republican Party on the heels of the 2020 election with host Trey Gowdy.

Scott maintained there is virtue in certain core principles that he argued were part of the country, including hard work and not government handouts.

“The bottom line is that, I, like most Americans, believe that there’s dignity in all work,” Scott said. “We believe that hard work pays off. I, like most Americans, believe that my value comes from God, not from government. We believe in hand-ups, not hand-outs. We believe that we should help those that cannot help themselves, not those who will not help themselves.”

“I’m a person who understands redemption because I’ve been redeemed,” he continued. “That is the story of America, and that’s a story that we should all be motivated to share with our fellow Americans. America is a good place. I believe in the goodness of this nation. And if we sell that, because it’s true, America will be far better off tomorrow than it is today.”

