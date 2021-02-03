MSNBC’s Wallace: Republican QAnon Caucus Are ‘All Going Home in Two Years’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace predicted on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Deadline” that many House Republicans were “going home in two years” for not removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee appointments.

Discussing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), John Heilemann said, “I think it’s obvious that the deal that he offered to Democrats here was not a deal that he asked them to essentially get him out of the difficulty he was in. He did it purely for show. He knew that this deal, this arrangement would not be accepted. And now he’s walked into this closed-door meeting this afternoon, thinkable to, armed with, as he discussed with his caucus, ‘Guys, you know, I made it very clear here, Democrats are not going to give us a way out. There’s going to be a vote on the floor tomorrow about this. We’ve got to solve this on our own.”

He added, “The reality is he wishes, I’m sure, that she was not part of his life. At the same time, he suffers from the same terminal fear that a lot of these people do. Which is, he’s afraid that if he gets cross eyes with her, get cross with a large part of the party and all of a sudden, won’t be majority leader anymore, and Jim Jordan will have his job. It’s all kinds of this gross naked political calculation in advancement. That’s all it is. But the illustrative example of how gross it is in the case of Kevin McCarthy.”

Wallace said, “I mean, this now becomes the Qanon Caucus. Kevin McCarthy’s failure today wasn’t just a failure to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, it was a failure to confront QAnon in the heart of the House Republican conference, and I cannot fathom any company would give money to the House Republicans ever again for having a Parkland denier, 9/11 truther in their midst to have had today, to have had an opportunity handed to them to have cover from Mitch McConnell and Joni Ernst and the Wall Street Journal editorial page. Hello! These people write your checks! You are all going home in two years. Nuts.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN