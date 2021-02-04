Warren: Biden ‘Ran on the Most Progressive Agenda Ever’ and He’s ‘Meeting the Moment’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that President Joe Biden “is meeting the moment” after running in 2020 “on the most progressive agenda ever.”

Warren said, “Well, keep in mind, Joe Biden ran on the most progressive agenda ever. And now, he is meeting the moment. And we need to continue to hold everyone accountable to the promises that have been made. It’s a good time.”

