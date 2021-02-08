TX Sheriff: Biden Admin Essentially Defunded ICE by Memo, People Are Being Released without COVID Tests

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Jackson County, TX Sheriff A.J. Louderback stated that a recent memo by acting DHS Secretary David Pekoske is “essentially a defund ICE by memo,” and that people who have been detained because they are in the country illegally are being released without coronavirus tests.

Host Tucker Carlson asked, “Is it true, in the state of Texas, that people who have been detained because they’re not here legally, they’re foreign nationals are being released without coronavirus tests?”

Louderback responded, “It’s absolutely true, absolutely true. It’s even — if I could continue, Tucker, the memo that I received this last week, it’s essentially a defund ICE by memo, by memorandum that was sent out by David Pekoske on January 20 of ’21. So, this is a particularly devastating document for Texans and Americans here in the United States. The message really has been sent, when I read it first and looked at it, it’s a message to the world, you can come here illegally, you can commit crimes here against Americans, and remain here illegally.”

