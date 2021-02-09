Psaki: Biden Goal Is Students in School ‘At Least One Day a Week in the Majority of Schools, by Day 100’

During a press conference on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that President Joe Biden’s goal for re-opening schools is to have more than 50% of schools teaching in class “at least one day a week” by the 100th day of his presidency.

Psaki said, “His goal that he set is to have the majority of schools, so, more than 50% open by day 100 of his presidency. And that means some teaching in classrooms. So, at least one day a week. Hopefully, it’s more. And obviously, it is as much as is safe in each school and local district.”

Psaki added that by “some teaching” she means, “teaching at least one day a week in the majority of schools, by day 100.” And that she means in-person teaching.

(h/t RealClearPolitics)

