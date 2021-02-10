MSNBC’s Reid: Families of Hawley, Cruz Should Be ‘Ashamed’ — I Don’t Know How GOP Senators Can Sleep at Night

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Wednesday on “The ReidOut” that the families of Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) should be “ashamed” by the senators for their roles in the events on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Reid said, “It feels like having watched all of that, cinematic heart-stopping new video that showed just how close Speaker Pelosi, Mitt Romney being whisked away just minutes by Officer Goodman, minutes before he would have been in danger, the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer running up a ramp and having to run back down the ramp because the insurrectionists were basically right behind him. The hunting of Mike Pence, which might have been the most jarring part of the presentation. He’s literally hiding with his family in a room where he is accessible, where the speaker is accessible.”

She continued, “It’s hard to walk away with the idea that the thing that Trump was calling for, ‘stop the steal.’ That is the case. What do you do to stop what he thinks is the theft of an election he claims he won? They wanted to stop the vote count. They wanted to stop the certification. They wanted to use brute force and maybe even murder. Take over the Capitol and violently stop the certification of an election Donald Trump lost because he told this big lie.”

She added, “If I were the families of Josh Hawley who unfortunately replaced Claire McCaskill in the United States Senate and Ted Cruz, I’d be ashamed because they were a part of it. Josh Hawley was giving the high fist to those murderers, those cop killers. Ted Cruz, they’re in the gallery saying, oh, Ted Cruz is with us. They’re accessories to the murders, to the mayhem, to the hunting of the vice president of the United States, and by the way, where is the vice president of the United States? You’ve been asking that, Nicolle. He was literally hunted like an animal. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like this in terms of Senate testimony ever.”

She concluded, “There was the part when Representative Plaskett reads this post that a lawyer that one of the insurrectionists reads and they were going after Nancy Pelosi, and they would have ripped her to pieces, and this was a lynch mob. I don’t know how any of them can sleep at night and face their families and their children and explain after what has basically been a truth, not the reconciliation part, but a truth commission. You know, I doubt that Donald Trump will be convicted. They’ll find a way to tuck their shame away and pretend that this is okay, but we now know. We know. We have seen it viscerally. We have heard the police calling on the radio calling for help.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN