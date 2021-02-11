ABC’s Hostin: Don’t Want to Hear Any Republican Ever Talk Law and Order If They Don’t Convict Trump

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said on Thursday’s broadcast of “The View” that if Republican senators do not vote to convict former President Donald Trump at the conclusion of the impeachment trial, they will lose the ability to claim they are in favor of law and order.

Hostin said, “I was so horrified when I was watching it, and I realize that this trial is taking place at the scene of the crime with victims as jurors, with co-conspirators as jurors. For me, I thought, I don’t want to hear any Republican Senator ever again talk about law and order if they vote not to convict. I mean, you saw Officer Goodman save Mitt Romney’s life in realtime.”

“You saw these insurrectionists stalking and looking for not only the vice president of the United States but also for the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, screaming, Nancy, Nancy,” she continued. “It was something out of a horror movie. You heard Nancy Pelosi’s staffers calling, whispering, they’re outside of the door. They’re right outside of the door. They were scared for their lives. Their lives were at stake here. They came very close to maiming or killing many, many senators and congresspeople.”

