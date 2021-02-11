Dem Rep. Bush: $15 Minimum Wage ‘the Start,’ ‘Should Be Higher Than That Right Now’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night,” Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) stated that a $15 an hour minimum wage is “the start,” and “it should be higher than that right now.”

Bush said, “You know, we have to start with a $15 an hour minimum wage. It’s the start, like, it should be higher than that right now. But that’s where we are. So, we have to at least give people that. We have people who are making $7.25, $8, $9 an hour trying to live. And some are supporting families. So, that’s unacceptable, not in the United States. And so, that is something we have to do.”

