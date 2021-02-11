Warner: My Constituents Probably Aren’t Paying ‘Very Much’ Attention to Impeachment Trial

On Thursday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that he thinks that his constituents are probably not paying “very much” attention to the Senate’s impeachment trial.

Host Judy Woodruff asked, “How closely do you think your constituents in the state of Virginia are following this? How much attention are they paying?”

Warner responded, “Probably not very much. But I think this is for the historical record. I do think that we would be better served if Virginians, regardless of who they supported, were watching this, and they all would reach their own independent judgment. Because I think anyone that would look at a couple hours of this testimony, I will trust them to probably come to the same conclusion that I have.”

