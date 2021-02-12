Clyburn on Trump: ‘I Don’t Think He’s Going to Escape This — This Is Just the Beginning’

Friday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) weighed in on former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial as a growing number of Republicans try to distance themselves from supporting Trump.

Clyburn told CNN’s “New Day” that even though he believes the Senate will ultimately acquit Trump, he does not think Trump is “going to escape” without consequences in other states. He warned that “this is just the beginning.”

“You know, I watched very intently, especially on yesterday as the House managers closed their remarks. They were brilliant all week. They have allowed the American people to see exactly who and what Donald Trump is,” Clyburn declared. “This, to me, is a big contribution to the Republican Party. I don’t see how they could possibly not take this opportunity to free themselves of the yoke that this man is around their necks.”

“And so, I don’t know that they’ll do it. I suspect that they’ll give him a mulligan as they did before, but Donald Trump knows very well the next mulligan he gets is going to have to be on the golf course because they’re waiting for him down in Fulton County, Georgia, as well as up in New York. I don’t think he’s going to escape this. This is just the beginning,” he concluded.

