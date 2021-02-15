GOP Rep. Wenstrup: CDC Backpedaling on School Re-Openings Due to ‘Pressure from Above’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) accused the Biden administration of caving to teachers’ unions on re-opening schools and stated that CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is walking back her prior advice on re-opening schools due to “pressure from above.”

Wenstrup said [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] that teachers’ unions “seem to be the ones that don’t want to have the kids go back to school or the teachers to be teaching, and that seems to be the problem. So, is he [President Joe Biden] just bowing down to the union? It may be that’s the case. It certainly seems like it. And the CDC director has said, well, it is safe. But then she had to walk it back. And I’m sure that was pressure from above.”

