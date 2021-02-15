Whoopi Goldberg: ‘We Finally Have a President In Office Who We Are Honored to Celebrate’

Whoopi Goldberg introduced a video clip montage of President Joe Biden on Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” by proclaiming, “we finally have a president in office who we are honored to celebrate.”

Goldberg said, “Today is Presidents’ Day, and it’s been a long time coming for all of us here on “The View” because we finally have a president in office who we are honored to celebrate. Plus, our other relationship with president Biden goes way back before he became number 46. take a look.”

After the clips of Biden, co-host Joy Behar said, “He’s adorable. He’s so genuine and sweet and lovely and funny. Everything you want in a man and in a president, you know? He’s great, and he’s right for these times. He’s perfect for these times, I think.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “That was cathartic to watch.”

Behar said, “I’m glad we have him. ”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Just decent, it’s nice.”

Goldberg said, “I think it’s why he didn’t win before because it wasn’t his time because he was going to be needed later on. So, you know, I have to say, you know, he’s a great riding buddy if you are on the train. You know? I love riding. I would catch up with him back and forth on the train, and he’s just a great guy. He’s a real guy. So I understand talking to him a lot. So I’m glad we got him too, Joy. I’m glad we all got him. He’s all of our presidents. He’ll figure out how to make it work for everybody, and that’s the best thing.”

