Tim Scott: I ‘Like’ Cotton, Romney Approach on Raising Minimum Wage

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said that he likes Sens. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) and Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) proposal to increase the minimum wage after the pandemic while ensuring businesses can’t hire illegal immigrants.

Scott said, “I do like Cotton and Romney’s approach. First, it starts after the pandemic. Second, the increase is slower than the Biden plan. And then finally, they make sure that American workers are not discriminated against. Those are three powerful pillars that we should focus on. Most importantly, we should recognize that in the middle of this pandemic killing another 2 to 4 million jobs on top of millions of jobs lost during the pandemic is not common sense anywhere in America. So, we need to avoid eliminating jobs in the middle of the pandemic.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett