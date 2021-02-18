GOP Rep. Carl: Nancy Pelosi ‘Just Not a Leader — She’s a Bully’

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL) criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her unwillingness to attempt to create a cooperative environment on Capitol Hill and instead used force to get people to do what she wants them to do.

The Alabama Republican lawmaker categorized Pelosi as a “bully,” as opposed to a leader.

“Nancy Pelosi is in a position — she’s showing everybody she is in control,” he explained. “There is no doubt she is in control. But at the same time, she doesn’t want to take responsibility for the things she should be in control of. It’s almost like a runaway freight train, and there’s no stopping it up here. And she is trying to get as much pushed through as she possibly can because they understand how unpopular so many of these issues are that they’re pushing on the American people.”

“It may be popular in their district, but Alabama folks don’t think like they do in California when it comes to a lot of these issues,” Carl continued. “And that’s fine. This country is made up of people that think differently. That’s good. That’s great. But where I think Pelosi is missing it — she’s not wanting to sit down and meet with the Republican side, and let’s try to become one even for a brief moment. That’s not leadership. To me, leadership is trying to bring both sides together. She’s just not a leader. She’s a bully, and there’s a huge difference. A bully doesn’t lead people to do things they don’t want to do. A bully forces people to do things they don’t want to do. She qualifies as a bully. A leader encourages people to go above and beyond on what they know their capabilities. are.”

“Dwight D. Eisenhower said it best, you know,” he added. “The sign of a great leader is when you can walk away, and the people you leave behind want to do better because of your inspiration in their lives. And you won’t see that Pelosi. You won’t see that with Pelosi.”

