Cruz: Media ‘Suffering from Trump Withdrawal’ — ‘They Obsess over My Taking My Girls to the Beach’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) discussed the utility calamity in Texas due to winter weather and the Merrick Garland confirmation hearings underway before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Texas Republican warned what happened in Texas could happen if left up to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) because he said 25% of our electricity capacity is wind.

“Now, we just came off of a very difficult week where the grid failed four million Texans,” he said. “And so, we need to have a serious examination about why that was, why the grid came short. But one of the major elements of that is actually the policy that Schumer is pushing for the whole country, which is the Green New Deal. You look at Texas right now, about 25 percent of our electricity capacity is wind. And yet, in the middle of this storm, that capacity dropped all the way down to two percent. You want to talk about reliability.”

“The reality was, in the cold, the wind turbines froze, and the power generation wasn’t there,” Cruz continued. That needs to be fixed. And, by the way, that’s the solution Schumer is trying to force on the whole country. And right now, the Democrats want to federalize power in the state of Texas.”

He also took a jab at the media, describing its current condition as “suffering from Trump withdrawal.

“I think the media is suffering from Trump withdrawal where they’ve attacked Trump every day for four years,” Cruz added. “They don’t know what to do. So they obsess over my taking my girls to the beach. I’ve got to tell you, today, I asked Merrick Garland if he would open an investigation into Andrew Cuomo’s shameful policies. A senior Cuomo aide admitted they lied. They covered up the policies that sent COVID-positive people into nursing homes and may well have resulted in the deaths of thousands or tens of thousands. Merrick Garland wouldn’t commit to investigate it. And the media won’t even cover it.”

