Stefanik: Garland ‘Not Fit to Be’ AG over Cuomo Answer, ‘He’s Not Reading the Basic News’

On Monday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) stated that Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland “is not fit to be the attorney general” because his answer on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) shows “he’s not reading the basic news.”

Stefanik said, “My response is he is not fit to be the attorney general because he’s not reading the basic news. If he hasn’t read The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal for the past month, that’s on him. He — as the American people are aware, this is a serious corruption scandal at the highest levels of New York State government. We need a much clearer response from the nominee to be attorney general, making sure that there is an independent, apolitical, fair investigation.”

