CNN’s Lemon: GOP Hypocrisy on Tanden’s Mean Tweets ‘Is Off the Charts,’ They Put Up with Trump

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Wednesday on his show “Tonight” that Republican Senators who are balking over President Joe Biden’s nomination for Office of Management and Budget director Neera Tanden’s mean tweets are being hypocritical because they did not criticize former President Donald Trump for his tweets.

Lemon said, “The hypocrisy of the Republican Party is off the charts tonight. And don’t start with me about, ‘Oh, this is liberal.’ I’m not a liberal. I’m not a conservative. I’m an American. I don’t belong to any party, okay. But the hypocrisy of the Republican Party is off the charts. I’m going to explain to you why. They are suddenly calling for —get this —civility and bipartisanship. Well, civility from the other guys is what they want. While Republicans continue to slam President Biden’s nominees.”

Discussing Tanden, Lemon said, “It is really rich that Republicans suddenly think that mean tweets disqualify a person from serving in our government. Well, a Democratic woman, anyway. When they tolerated the former president’s Twitter wars for years, even though his tweets incited an insurrection, got him permanently banned from Twitter. Now all of a sudden, they care about the mean tweets. This is rich. How many times did we hear them say, ‘Oh, I don’t read tweets?’ Seems like they read them now.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN